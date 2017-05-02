Heritage Bank Launches Stock App For SMEs

In line with its commitment to ensure swift expansion of the micro small medium enterprises (MSME) market segment, Heritage Bank has introduced MyStocKIT, an android hand-held solution that enables clients to track stock movements, maintain dynamic stock levels and address fundamental accounting/book keeping management requirements of the business.

Heritage Bank becomes the lead bank to launch this solution driven application that caters to single and multi-stores integrating all aspects of the retail business, which provide leeway for users of the product to keep stock of inventory.

Group head, corporate communications of the bank, Fela Ibidapo, explained that the solution was part of the Heritage Bank’s mandate to ensure rapid growth of the bank’s client footprint and overall wallet share.

According to him, MyStocKIT would provide an automated/innovative response to peculiar challenges identified with various retail outlets and collections platform with its preferred ability to integrate exclusively with the bank’s payment systems.

He explained further that the product would reduce reliance on paper ledger stock management practices with associated risks, promote positive merchant brand perception serve as a vehicle for market/ business expansion and track all card and cash payments in store.

“The application to be deployed will assist identified and prospective clients in addressing the following key challenges currently being experienced amongst others: cumbersome daily operations due to manual documentation of orders, poor turnaround time in customer service delivery, inaccuracy in stock/ inventory management, inadequate performance reporting across sales points/ stores and remote performance tracking,” he explained.

The bank’s spokesperson, however disclosed that the target market for MyStocKIT include but was not limited to restaurants, corner stores, boutiques, salons, bars and lounges, as the clients would be offered low license and support fees plus price discount for the first 100 customers and free POS or mPos terminal with each license.

