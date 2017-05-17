Heroes Day: Biafrans Sit At Home On 30th May – Jewish Woman Declares (Photos)

A Jewish woman has declared her support for an independent Biafra state and has promised to stay at home on May 30 in honour of fallen Biafra heroes.



In a series of pictures sent exclusively to NAIJ.com , the woman was in seen dressed in Biafra colours and holding a

card with inscriptions declaring her support for the sit-at-home protest.

See Photos Below…

