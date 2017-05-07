Herrera: Mourinho Believes In Us

Ander Herrera insists Jose Mourinho believes in his United players, as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United are in the driving seat in the match against Celta Vigo, with a win guaranteeing them a spot in the final of the Europa League. The winner qualifies for the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils are fifth on the table and four points behind the fourth position and despite Mourinho criticising a number of his players, Herrera believes the Portuguese has faith in them, as they try whatever means they have to qualify for Europe.

“The previous seasons here I was happy, but with Mourinho I have found the balance and stability,” Herrera said. “He gave me a lot of importance from the beginning of the season. I feel I always have his support. That helps you perform better when you have your manager behind you.

“It is not only me. Everyone in the team feels the support of the manager.

“We are ready. We are in a good moment. We are a difficult team to beat. It is not so easy to score against us.

“We know Arsenal are a very good team, they have some special players who can change the game in one moment, but we are really ready, ready to go there and try to win. That’s the way we have to face them.

“If we lose against Arsenal, we will have another final against Celta, another final against Tottenham, this season is like this and will be like this until the end.

“The only way is to try and win every game. You cannot select games. Every game is important. We are defending Manchester United, we are defending the greatest club in England, one of the greatest in the world. No excuses. Fight for every game.

“We have a lot of injuries at the moment, but we have players coming back. Sometimes in the difficult moments, you find the spirit and everyone works in the same way and pushes together.

“There are players who are not playing every week, but they can help us. We have a very good squad.

“All our focus is on the Champions League. If we get it, it will be a very good season.”

