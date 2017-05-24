Herrera: We Won It For Manchester

Ander Herrera has dedicated Manchester United’s Europa League trophy win to the victims of the terror attack that rocked the city on Monday.

United beat Ajax 2-0 at Stockholm, almost 48 hours after a bomb attack killed 22 and injured others after a music concert at Manchester Arena.

Herrera, who was named man of the match says the squad were not focused before the game.

“We were really, really sad,” he said. “When you think about life and football, you have no choice.

“It was difficult to train yesterday, really difficult for us but the manager told us that the only thing we could do was win this for them and that’s what we’ve done.

“It’s just a football game, it’s just a trophy, but if we can help or if we can support them with this just one per cent it’s enough for us.”

The post Herrera: We Won It For Manchester appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

