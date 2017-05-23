Pages Navigation Menu

“He’s The King,” Nicki Minaj Reveals Her New Boyfriend Months After Dumping Meek Mill

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment

American rapper, Nicki Minaj has finally opened up and admitted to dating rapper, Nas. The admission comes months after the rapper broke up with her former boyfriend, Meek Mill over infidelity. Nicki Minaj’s relationship with the legendary rapper was confirmed during her recent feature on Ellen DeGeneres show. Recall that the couple had shared a…

