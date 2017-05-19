Pages Navigation Menu

HG2Films CEO, Olaolu Akorede Debunk Rumour Of Allegedly Poisoning Of Pregnant Girlfriend

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

28-year-old Olaolu Akorede of Hg2filmworks was allegedly arrested by the operatives of the Area J Command, Ajah, Lagos for allegedly procuring an harmful herbal liquid for his lover, Halimat, In This Story which later allegedly terminated her pregnancy and damaged her fallopian tube. Olaolu insisted that his account was hacked, that he has not been …

The post HG2Films CEO, Olaolu Akorede Debunk Rumour Of Allegedly Poisoning Of Pregnant Girlfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

