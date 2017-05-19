HG2Films CEO, Olaolu Akorede Debunk Rumour Of Allegedly Poisoning Of Pregnant Girlfriend

28-year-old Olaolu Akorede of Hg2filmworks was allegedly arrested by the operatives of the Area J Command, Ajah, Lagos for allegedly procuring an harmful herbal liquid for his lover, Halimat, In This Story which later allegedly terminated her pregnancy and damaged her fallopian tube. Olaolu insisted that his account was hacked, that he has not been …

The post HG2Films CEO, Olaolu Akorede Debunk Rumour Of Allegedly Poisoning Of Pregnant Girlfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

