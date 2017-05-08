High cost of transactions still affects banks in Q1— Okezie – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
High cost of transactions still affects banks in Q1— Okezie
Vanguard
The Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, PSAN, Mr. Boniface Okezie, in an interview with Financial Vanguard, spoke on the first quarter financial performance of banks quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE as well as …
NSE Delists Four Firms, Automates Rights Issue Trading, Settlement
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!