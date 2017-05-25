Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

High noon for President Zuma – TechCentral

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TechCentral

High noon for President Zuma
TechCentral
President Jacob Zuma faces a key battle for his political survival this weekend when senior members of his ruling party say they'll push for its decision-making national executive committee to order him to step down. By Mike Cohen and Paul Vecchiatto.
Cosatu has eye on 'second chimurenga', says analystCitizen
ANC NEC's last chance to oust Zuma: will May be the month?The South African
Possible Zuma recall sparks bullish sentimentTimes LIVE
The Herald
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.