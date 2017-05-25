High noon for President Zuma – TechCentral
TechCentral
High noon for President Zuma
President Jacob Zuma faces a key battle for his political survival this weekend when senior members of his ruling party say they'll push for its decision-making national executive committee to order him to step down. By Mike Cohen and Paul Vecchiatto.
