High society storms Olujonwo Obasanjo and Tope Adebutu’s classy wedding

Despite groom’s mother’s opposition to their wedding, the wedding of the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo Obasanjo and Tope Adebutu took place last weekend in Lagos.

The wedding was attended by dignitaries and friends of Chief Obasanjo and Adebutu.

Wife of the former president, Mrs. Taiwo Obasanjo, had filed a suit at an Ikeja High Court, seeking to stop the wedding of her son, Olujonwo, but lost.

Justice Lateefa Okunnu dismissed the suit on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit. Going by this, many people were of the thought that the wedding would not attract as many as expected, but they were disappointed when dignitaries from home and abroad stormed the carnival-like wedding ceremony, which will remain the talk of the town for a long while.

The wedding cake was gigantic, that type one might mistake for a statue and the gathering for a Lord’s feast. It was very obvious that good money was well spent to host guests.

A few of the guests we saw were the Alake of Egba Land, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Bunmi Williams, Ambassador Walter Carrington and wife Arese, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, Prince Julius Adewuyi-Adelusi, Minister for Health and Human resources, US Consul General Mr John Bray, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, his wife, Wuraola, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and wife, Funke, Mr Tony Elumelu, Dr. Doyin Okupe, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Chief Olabode George, Dr. Stella Okoli, Cordelia Agboti and Erelu Abiola Dosunmu who were treated to sumptuous meals and exotic drinks.

