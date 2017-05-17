Higher minimum wage will hurt many Ontarians – Toronto Sun
|
Toronto Sun
|
Higher minimum wage will hurt many Ontarians
Toronto Sun
As part of a wider set of labour policy changes, Premier Kathleen Wynne's government may increase Ontario's minimum wage to $15 an hour, up from the current level of $11.40. The intention is to help lower-income workers and their families …
Why workers deserve a better deal
