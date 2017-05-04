Higuain Double Puts Juve On Brink Of Champions League Final

Gonzalo Higuain ended his woe in the Champions League knockout stages with a crucial double as Juventus recorded a 2-0 away win over Monaco to take full control of their semi-final tie.

Juve striker Higuain came into the match having only netted twice in his last 24 knockout games in the competition, but banished his reputation as a player who does not shine in big games by scoring the same amount in a single match at Stade Louis II.

The Argentina international scored with a first-time finish in each half, the impressive Dani Alves creating both goals to take the sting out of Monaco, who had started strongly.

After keeping out a Monaco side who had scored 12 goals in the knockout stages this season, Juve’s rock-solid defence have now conceded just twice in 11 Champions League games this season.

And Massimiliano Allegri’s men are now strong favourites to reach what would be their second final in three years when the two teams meet for the second leg in Turin next Tuesday.

Real Madrid are the likely opponents for the winners of this tie in Cardiff after defeating Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of their semi-final.

Juve had more of the early possession but it was Monaco, led by star man Kylian Mbappe, who threatened first with two good opportunities.

First, Mbappe could only send a free header straight at Gianluigi Buffon, before the Italy goalkeeper – making his 100th Champions League appearance for Juve – had to beat away a close-range volley from the teenager, both chances created by Nabil Dirar.

Radamel Falcao and Kamil Glik went close with headed efforts for the hosts, but it was Juve who took the lead with a wonderful team goal after 29 minutes.

