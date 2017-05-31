“His cars can buy my house” — Davido reacts to reports that he mocks Paul Okoye’s house

Nigeria singer and DMW Boss, Davido has declared that he didn’t mock popular show promoter, Paul Okoye, as many news media report. In response to the viral reports and video making rounds, the singer declared his cars can buy his house. The singer, made this known while reacting to the news. He said: “Mock who?? I’m …

