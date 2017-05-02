His D*ck Was Too Small For S*x, Nigerian Lady Embarrasses Guy On Twitter, Shares Photos

A Twitter user with the handle (@Simplyrisque) has revealed how she handled a case of a guy with a small D. According to her, she lost interest in having s*x with the guy right after she saw the guy had a small D, and she quickly had to improvise by telling him her “Period was …

The post His D*ck Was Too Small For S*x, Nigerian Lady Embarrasses Guy On Twitter, Shares Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

