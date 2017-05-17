Pages Navigation Menu

HIV/AIDS: Foundation wants China to increase contribution $1bn

A non-governmental organisation, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, has appealed to the Government of China to increase its contribution to the global funding of HIV and AIDs care to one billion dollar. Mrs Oluwakemi Gbadamosi, the organisation’s Senior Manager, Public Relation and Communications, African Bureau, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday. Gbadamosi said…

