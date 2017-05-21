Hmm! See The Moment Dozens Of Students At The University of Notre Dame Walked Out Of Their Graduation As US VP Mike Pence Takes The Stage To Speak (Photos/Video)

Aww, not nice. Guess Trump’s unpopularity is rubbing off on Mike Pence. Watch the video after the cut..

The post Hmm! See The Moment Dozens Of Students At The University of Notre Dame Walked Out Of Their Graduation As US VP Mike Pence Takes The Stage To Speak (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

