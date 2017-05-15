Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hollywood Movie World Mourns as ‘The Avengers’ & ’24’ Actor Dies

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV’s Deadwood, and in the movies Tombstone, Sin City and The Avengers, has died. He was 68. Hollywood actor, Powers Boothe, known for acting in various roles in film and television, has died at the age 68. Boothe’s spokesperson, Karen Samfilippo released the following …

The post Hollywood Movie World Mourns as ‘The Avengers’ & ’24’ Actor Dies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.