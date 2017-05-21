Home News Cover Stories Niger Gov Raises The Alarm Over Rising Number Of Street Children In… – Leadership Newspapers
The Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has raised the alarm over the large number of children roaming the street in Nigeria, especially in the Northern part of the country. He regretted that, while efforts were being made to prevent …
Niger gov raises the alarm over street children
Almajiris: We are indirectly breeding crime – Sani-Bello
