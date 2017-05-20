Home News PIB to Limit Number of Foreign Workers in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas… – The Olisa Blogazine
|
The Olisa Blogazine
|
Home News PIB to Limit Number of Foreign Workers in Nigeria's Oil and Gas…
The Olisa Blogazine
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) when passed into law, will limit the number of foreign workers permitted to operate in Nigeria's oil and gas sector according to the senate. The Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum has been working to ensure the …
How Petroleum Industry Bill will benefit Nigerians – Sen. Alasoadura
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!