Honour Killing Woman raped at gunpoint sentenced to death for adultery in Pakistan – Pulse Nigeria
Breitbart News
Honour Killing Woman raped at gunpoint sentenced to death for adultery in Pakistan
Pulse Nigeria
A woman who was raped by her cousin while holding a gun to her head has been sentenced to death in Pakistan. Published: 5 minutes ago; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail · A Pakistani lady in an Hijab (Illustration) play. A Pakistani lady in an Hijab …
Woman, 19, suffers indecent assault at gunpoint but is instead sentenced to death for ADULTERY
Pakistan: Teen Sentenced to Death for 'Adultery' After Cousin Allegedly Rapes Her at Gunpoint
Pakistan village 'court' sentences woman to death for adultery for saying she was raped
