Hoodlums may hijack whistle blowing policy – Adoke

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has expressed fears that many homes would be invaded by hoodlums pretending to be security operatives, if the whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government was not properly monitored. His statement came against the backdrop of last month’s invasion of his Kano home by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

