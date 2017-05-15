Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Hope has finally been restored to us” – Ojirim Community dwellers in Ogoja, Cross River State Appreciates MTN Foundation

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The beginning of progress and development in most cases usually starts with access to electricity, good roads and potable water. A community devoid of these basic amenities can aptly be termed as under-developed. It is also a known fact, that without regular power supply in any community, the people suffer and are hindered from conducting […]

The post “Hope has finally been restored to us” – Ojirim Community dwellers in Ogoja, Cross River State Appreciates MTN Foundation appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.