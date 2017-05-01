Horror as Football Goalkeeper Brutally Murders His Girlfriend and Feeds Her to His Dogs (Photos)

A Brazilian goalkeeper has found himself in serious trouble after he ordered his girlfriend’s murder before he fed her body to his dog.

Shockingly, the 32-year-old Boa Esporte goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza was released from prison in February while appealing against a 22-year sentence in the 2010 killing of Eliza Samudio.

According to Dailymail reports, He has now been ordered back to jail after a panel of judges at Brazil’s Supreme Court denied an appeal to him.

The 32-year-old was released in February while appealing against a 22-year sentence in the 2010 killing of Eliza Samudio. At the time of the killing, the player was a star of local giants Flamengo and seen as a potential future member of Brazil’s squad for the 2014 World Cup on home soil.

Souza’s brief return to football at a small club in March was marked by widespread criticism among fans and players, with Boa Esporte losing five sponsors after the announcement.

But others supported the player, chanting his name during training and games, and also taking pictures with him.

After Tuesday’s decision, Souza voluntarily turned himself in at a police station in the city of Varginha, where Boa Esporte are based, wearing a black shirt and a cap.

He had been in jail since 2013 for ordering a friend to murder Ms Samudio, an ex-girlfriend, and conceal her body. Bruno admitted in court he had conspired with friends to kill her and that her body had been fed in pieces to dogs. He has never admitted to taking direct part in the murder and disposal of the body, but he was convicted all the same. He will have to wait in jail for another group of magistrates to rule.



The request to send Souza back to jail was made by Brazil’s chief prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot. He agreed with a request by Ms Samudio’s family, who argued that the goalkeeper’s release before a final trial put them at risk.

Souza signed a contract with Boa Esporte on March 13 and debuted on April 8, playing five times. The club cancelled Tuesday’s training session after the ruling and club directors refused to talk to the media.

A petition by Brazilian human rights group Somos todos vitimas unidas (We are all united victims) to stop clubs from signing Souza has been signed by more than 37,000 people, while a local rights group in Varginha also campaigned against the player.

The 6ft 3ins shot-stopper was the main suspect in the murder of his former girlfriend, who he met at a footballers’ party in 2009, and with whom he had a son. The former Flamengo captain is said to have wanted his ex-partner dead so he could avoid paying child support after she gave birth to his love child.

Police believed Bruno planned her abduction and murder with eight others, including his wife Dayane, another ex-lover, a younger cousin and a former policeman turned hitman Luiz Santos.

Brunette Ms Samudio, who had previously claimed to have had an affair with Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo, fell pregnant after Bruno’s condom burst, it is claimed. The goalkeeper demanded she have an abortion but she went ahead with the pregnancy, instead insisting that he assume paternity of the child.

Before her disappearance on June 4, 2010, Ms Samudio had approached police claiming she had been held captive by Bruno and his associates, who forced her to take an illegal abortion drug.

Bruno allegedly put a gun to her head and told her: ‘You don’t know who I am or what I’m capable of – I’m from the favela.’ The baby, Bruninho, was born in February 2010, but the player refused to acknowledge he was the father.

In a statement to police, the footballer’s teenage cousin Jorge Rosa claimed he and Romao picked up Ms Samudio and her son from a Rio de Janeiro hotel after she accepted an invitation by the footballer to talk about the paternity claims. He said they drove her 220 miles to a property in Belo Horizonte which Bruno and his wife used as a weekend retreat, where she was held captive for six days.

Ms Samudio was then allegedly handed over to former military policeman Santos, who committed ‘barbaric tortures’ on her before strangling her to death with a neck tie in front of her four-month-old son. It was alleged that he watched as Santos tortured her and then helped him to chop her body.

Santos, who was allegedly paid £8,000 to murder her, played loud music on a stereo to drown out the woman’s screams, it is claimed.

Edson Moreira, a detective who investigated the case, said: ‘His acts were almost impossible to describe without breaking down – images from the worst nightmare you could imagine.’