Horror as Two Evil Girls Trick Their Best Friend Quiet Place and Stabs Her 50 Times to Death (Photos)

Two teenage girls have confessed after murdering their best friend by luring her to a remote area before stabbing her more 50 times.

The victim was identified as Skylar Neese, 16. She was killed by her two friends, Rachel Shoaf and Sheila Eddy. Before her shocking death, Skylar was a high-achieving student from Morgantown, West Virginia.

She suddenly vanished on July 5, 2012, when she sneaked out of her parents home to meet her friends.

Her dad, Dave Neese raised the alarm when he went to wake her up the following day and realised her bed had not been slept in.

Skylar had been driven to a remote area where she was repeatedly stabbed before her killers dumped her body and covered it with dirt.

The girls then helped with the search for Skylar and called her parents regularly to receive updates from the police investigation.

But six months later Shoaf eventually confessed to the crime and led police to her.

Before she was found, Eddy, who had been friends with Skylar since she was a young girl, posted a tribute on Twitter in which she said “you’ll ALWAYS be my best friend”.

Shoaf pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison while Eddy admitted first-degree murder and is serving a 15-year term.

Skylar maintained a close relationship with Eddy from when they were children but the friendship became strained when they met Shoaf while at high school.

Skylar reportedly became upset to see the Eddy and Shoaf become close and allegedly witnessed their pair have lesbian s*x at a sleepover.

It was said the girls may have feared their secret tryst would become public.

Speaking of his daughter’s murder, Dave Neese said: “[It was] kind of a defeated feeling – at least when we didn’t know where she was there was a glimmer of hope, but now the hope’s gone.

“When they murdered her, they murdered us – it’s the saddest feeling in the world.”