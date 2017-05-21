Horror as Unknown Assailants Behead Businessman in Osun Community (Graphic Photos)

According to Facebook user, Salam Saheed who shared the story, Isiaka was on his way to collect money from one of his clients in Osogbo when he was beheaded. His body was found on a farm, mutilated and hanging from a tree.

The police have reportedly arrested some persons in connection with the killing. Confirming the incident, the community leader who is the Bagii of Sakiland, High Chief Abdrasheed Gazali Adegoke, said the killing was unfortunate and monumental loss to the community.

He urged the Division Police Officer in charge of the case to discharge his duties diligently and ensure that those behind the killing are brought to book.