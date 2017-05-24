Horror as Young Man Commits Suicide Inside an Uncompleted Building in Lagos (Graphic Photos)
Residents of Ijaiye area of Lagos state witness tragedy as unidentified young man took his own life inside an uncompleted building.
The young man was found dead this morning inside an uncompleted building.
He is yet to be identified by his family members. The sad incident has left many people disturbed in the area as some say he might have killed himself because of the harsh economic condition in the country.
The post Horror as Young Man Commits Suicide Inside an Uncompleted Building in Lagos (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!