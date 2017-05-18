Horror Video! See How a Boy Accidentally Shot Dead a 12-year-old Girl on Facebook Live (Graphic)
Below is how a social media user narrated the shocking incident on Reddit;
This happened in my country (Argentina). A couple of children was playing with a shotgun when one of them accidentally shoot Georgina Magalí Vega (12) killing her instantly.
It happend on Santa Rosa de Calchines – Santa Fe, a small town of 9.300 habitants. Georgina was only daughter and lived with his father.
Some translation of what you hear:
0:11 (Georgina): “You kill me and I kill you.”
0:15 – 0:28 (Killer): “Look this! A shell…I load it… And I shoot you but you dont die!”
0:36: (Georgina): “Do you see blood or something?” (Kidding)
0:45 – Shotgun sound
They start screaming “Georgi”
1:00 (Other girl): “Man what have you done!?”
1:05 (Other boy): “Her parents are going to kill us!”
1:10 (Killer): “I’m leaving…”
1:11 (Other boy): “Stop Lucas come here!”
Watch the video below, viewer’s discretion is highly advised;
