Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hospital staff in police net over job scam

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

STAFF OF the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu has been arrested by the police for being involved in an alleged job scam. The Staff, Mrs. Stella Achalla, the secretary to the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Jojo Onwukwe is currently being detained at the Enugu Area Command, alongside her alleged accomplice, one Mrs. Stella Egotanwa. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.