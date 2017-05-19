Hospital staff in police net over job scam

STAFF OF the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu has been arrested by the police for being involved in an alleged job scam. The Staff, Mrs. Stella Achalla, the secretary to the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Jojo Onwukwe is currently being detained at the Enugu Area Command, alongside her alleged accomplice, one Mrs. Stella Egotanwa. […]

