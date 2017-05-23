Host communities heap praises on Dangote

THE host communities of Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Kogi State, have commended the firm for its corporate social responsibility, CSR, programmes.

The four communities that host the cement facoty are Apata, Iwaa, Obajana and Oyo.

Speaking, His Royal Highness, Oba of Oyo community, Solomon Obahawu, lauded Dangote Cement for resettling them and for providing other utilities that had made life meaningful to them.

The philanthropic activities of the company, according to him, included the provision of yearly scholarship running into millions of naira, the construction of school, hospital and road.

Also, Oba of Iwaa, Francis Oke Migbole, said Dangote Cement had started a economic empowerment programme for women in Iwaa.

In the same vein, the Oba of Obajana Idowu Isenibi described the ongoing construction of 42.5Km Obajana-Kabba concrete road as the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria.

He listed other benefits the communities had been enjoying to include Dangote Academy Training School, presence of banks, roads, agro sack factory, air strip, employment opportunities and electricity among others.

The Oba of Apata, HRH Oba Federick Balogun, on his part, said he would do everything possible in ensuring that the Dangote investments in his territory were protected.

