Hours To The Birth Of His Baby, Davido Reveals Name Of Second Daughter

Davido is quite ecstatic about the fort-coming birth of his second daughter, the DMW Boss took to his snapchat to announce that the name of his second daughter.

Davido who is currently in the States to await the birth of his baby from his second baby mama, Amanda, has revealed the name of his second daughter – according to the singer, his second daughter’s name is ‘Hailey’.

The singer went on to reveal that the baby shower will be this Sunday, and those interested who also reside in Atlanta, should hit him up for more details.