House Of Rep. Speaker, Dogara Crowned “Ome Udo 1” of Aba (Photos)

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Speaker Dogara Receives Chieftaincy Title in Abia. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara received a chieftaincy title in Abia state During a Working Visit on Saturday. Mr Dogara was conferred with the title of ‘Ome Udo 1’ of Aba by His Imperial Majesty, Eze (Dr.) Isaac Ikonne. The speaker also commissioned the new …

