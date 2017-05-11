Pages Navigation Menu

House of Representatives approves 2017 Budget

The 2017 Budget have been approved by the House of Representatives after adopting its report from the appropriation committee. The amount approved by the house was a total of ₦7. 44 trillion. The passage came six months after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the draft spending bill to the National Assembly.

The post House of Representatives approves 2017 Budget appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.