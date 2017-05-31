Pages Navigation Menu

House of Representatives Member, Garba Umar Durbunde Kidnapped Along Abuja – Jere Road

Posted on May 31, 2017

A member of the house of representatives, Garba Durbunde representing Sumaila/Takai territory of Kano state has been kidnapped.

Garba was reportedly abducted along Abuja – Jere road on his way to Kano state from Abuja on Tuesday.

The family of Durbunde is in contact with the Kidnappers while the secret service has commenced investigations.

