House of Reps gives Finance Minister, Adeosun 24 hours to appear before its committee – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
House of Reps gives Finance Minister, Adeosun 24 hours to appear before its committee
Daily Post Nigeria
The House of Representatives has given the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, 24 hours to appear before its committee on Public Procurement. The lower legislative chambers gave the directives over alleged abuse and breach of the Procurement Act, 2001 …
Adeosun Lands In Trouble Over Alleged Abuse Of Procurement Act
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!