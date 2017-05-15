House of Reps gives Finance Minister, Adeosun 24 hours to appear before its committee

The House of Representatives has given the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, 24 hours to appear before its committee on Public Procurement. The lower legislative chambers gave the directives over alleged abuse and breach of the Procurement Act, 2001. The committee also walked out on officials of the Finance Ministry led by the Legal Director, […]

House of Reps gives Finance Minister, Adeosun 24 hours to appear before its committee

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

