House of Reps warns Police against using violence on IPOB, MASSOB members

The House of Representatives on Tuesday cautioned security agencies against the use of force in the handling of the sit-at-home directive to the people of South East by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The House adopted the position tabled in a motion by Obinna Chidoka (Anambra – PDP). The lawmakers urged security agencies to exercise …

The post House of Reps warns Police against using violence on IPOB, MASSOB members appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

