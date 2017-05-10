House passes contentious NLNG Bill

It is “A bill for an Act to amend the Nigerian LNG (Fiscal incentive, Guarantees and Assurances) cap. N87, laws of the Federal republic of Nigeria. 2004 to empower NLNG Ltd, to make it statutory contribution to the NDDC fund and for other matters connected therewith.”

The bill seeks to enforce the payment of three per cent of the annual budget of the NLGN into the coffer of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The bill also has different penalties for stakeholders in the oil and gas industry who act against the interest of the NLNG or the oil producing state in the Niger Delta.

The controversial bill, sponsored by Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, seeks to amend the NLNG (Fiscal Incentives, Guarantees and Assurances) Act, and would be forwarded to the Senate for concurrence.

The amended bill has a new provision – Section 7b – added to the Principal Act. It provides that “Notwithstanding Section 7, or any other provisions of this Act, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited shall pay three per cent of its total annual budget to the Niger Delta Development Commission Fund as required by Section 14, Subsection 1 and 2b of the NDDC Establishment Act, 2000.

Stakeholders in the oil and gas sector opposed the amendment of the bill, which they believe will stifle investment in the sector.

During a debate of the bill by the House Committee on Gas, the stakeholders were of the impression that the amended bill will affect the effort to bring foreign direct investment into critical areas of the nation’s economy.

Presenting the bill, Ogor (PDP-Delta), said that the bill seeks to prevent total degradation of the oil producing communities in the Niger Delta and the depletion of its ecosystem

According to him, gas flaring has wreaked untold environmental and health havoc on the people of the Niger Delta for decades and therefore became necessary to curb, using available means as a matter of urgency.

His words: “The only way we can solve this problem is to bring relevant amendments to the Act because our people have suffered so much and I said that it’s very important that we appreciate the enormity of the danger present in the region for us to act quickly and as a people hold the NLNG responsible for unnecessary gas flaring using this amendment.

“The amendment to this Act is aimed at redressing the great injustice that the NLNG has meted to the people of the Niger Delta region for almost 27 years now.”

The lawmaker said the operations of major oil companies involved in oil and gas exploration activities in the region have caused serious environmental degradation to the region.

Consequently, he said, there has been destruction of farmland, the entire ecosystem, contamination of water, and gas flaring, all which caused sickness of various degrees to indigenes of the area.

Ogor said: “I believe that the people of the Niger Delta region no matter how you look at it have made so much sacrifice for the economic well-being of this country and I believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is very much aware of this fact.

“To my knowledge, the NLNG Limited has not contributed a kobo to the NDDC fund as required by the NDDC Act, 2000 for about 27 years of its operation in the region, despite the huge earnings it has made. This is great injustice and dis-service to the people of the Niger Delta.

“To partly or completely rejuvenate the environment, the NDDC establishment Act, specifically Section 14 (2)(b), stipulates that three per cent of the total annual budget of any oil producing company operating onshore and offshore in the Niger Delta area, including gas processing companies like NLNG, shall pay the said percentage into the funds of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”

The lawmaker said the NLNG has continued to hide under the pretext that the Fiscal incentives, Guarantees and Assurances Act exempted it from such contributions or payments.

“We now know that it is right and just for it to make such payment, especially when they have enjoyed these incentives for more than 27 years. It is important that we come to the rescue of the people of the region. It is on the basis of this injustice that I seek the amendment to the Act,” he said.

Many lawmakers at the plenary posited that the envisaged remittance from the NLNG would help in the oil producing region’s development and address various challenges caused by gas flaring and environmental pollution ravaging the Niger Delta oil producing states.