Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

House of reps passes 2017 budget

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Lead, News | 0 comments

House of reps passes 2017 budget

The house of representatives has passed the 2017 budget to the presidency for assent.

The appropriation bill report was passed at plenary on Thursday. N434.4 billion was allocated for statutory transfer, N1.84 trillion for debt servicing and N177.46 billion for maturing bonds.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The budget process was largely delayed owing to the failure of committees to turn in their report to the appropriation committee after ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) defended their budgets.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented an estimate of N7.30 trillion to a joint session of the national assembly on December 14.

But when the national assembly jerked up the budget report by N143 billion.

TheCable

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.