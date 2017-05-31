House Silent on Rep. Waylee’s Alleged Rape Case – Liberian Daily Observer
Liberian Daily Observer
House Silent on Rep. Waylee's Alleged Rape Case
Liberian Daily Observer
The House of Representatives has remained silent on its decision following discussions on a petition from the Liberia Children's Forum demanding the investigation of one of its members – Grand Gedeh District #2 Representative Morais Waylee, for …
Children Forum Petitions Legislature on Alleged Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl
Embattled lawmaker asks for two weeks
