House torched as court grants bail to Coligny farmers accused of murdering teen – Mail & Guardian

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mail & Guardian

House torched as court grants bail to Coligny farmers accused of murdering teen
Mail & Guardian
A farm house was burnt down by protestors in Coligny in the North West, after the magistrate granted bail to two farmers accused of killing 16-year-old Mathlomola Mosweu on April 20. Protests erupted as Coligny residents received word that the two men …
#Coligny: Murder accused pair granted bailIndependent Online
Coligny farmer's house set alight after bail granted to murder accusedEyewitness News

all 57 news articles »

