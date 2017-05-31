Housewife in court over alleged theft of pigs

A housewife, Mrs Kemi Joshua, 30, was on Wednesday brought before an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving two stolen pigs valued at N100,000.

The Police prosecutor, Sgt. Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that the accused conspired with her husband, Joshua, who is still at large, to commit the offences.

“Kemi unlawfully received two female pigs valued at N100, 000, property of one Omokaro Ilesanmi, which she knew to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained,’’ Adesegun said.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused person committed the offences on May 21, 2017 at about 12:30 a.m. at Odopo Quarters, Ijoka, Akure.

According to him, the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 516 and 247 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful acceptance.

The counsel to the accused person, Mr Orlu-Orlu Mills, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

He assured the court that the accused was ready to provide the court with a reliable surety who would ensure her appearance in court.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Charles Iringekoko, granted Kemi bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two reliable and substantial sureties in like sum.

The magistrate said the sureties must provide evidence of tax payment for the current year, obtained from the State Internal Revenue Department and two passport-sized photographs of the sureties and the accused person.

She said the accused person and the two sureties must provide the court with their official and residential addresses, which would be verified by the court.

The case was adjourned till June 28, for definite trial

The post Housewife in court over alleged theft of pigs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

