How 100 level University of Ibadan Law Student Jumped to Her Death (Photo)

Deborah Effiong, a 100 Level female student of University of Ibadan jumped to her death on Monday during a show at her hall of residence.

A statement signed by the institutions Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo, said Miss Effiong Imarbong died after she jumped from a dangerous position having displayed signs of restlessness during the show.

The statement read:

It is with deep regret that the management of the University of Ibadan announces the sudden death of Miss Effiong Deborah Imarbong, a 100 Level student in our Faculty of Law on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Her sudden death, however, remains a mystery. It is in the light of the above that the university management wishes to state that the cause(s) of her death are still being investigated by the appropriate authorities. Moreover, her parents had been duly contacted by the relevant key officers of the university on the loss.

It is pertinent to state that by the tradition of the Queen Elizabeth II Hall where she was a resident, an event tagged Freshers/Finalists Week was organised by the halls Executive Council.

Her colleagues reported that the deceased was seen at the hall cafeteria, the venue of the movie show.

Furthermore, it was reported that she was seen at about 8.40pm. Thereafter, she received a telephone call from a fellow; she left the venue of the movie show to meet the caller. The fellow had been identified after her death by the Campus Security Service.

The statement added that Imarbong became hyperactive and developed strange attitude after returning to the hall and left the venue after a wild dance.

It was further revealed that she left the venue of the movie show and, thereafter, there was a bang, which her colleagues explained, she jumped from a dangerous position in the Hall. She was later found by her colleagues in a seemingly helpless condition in the precinct of the hall, the statement said.

Oladejo said the deceased was rushed to the UCH where effort to safe her live proved futile.