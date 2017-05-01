How 2-week-old baby’s cry exposed child trafficker

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Police in Aba, Abia State, have rescued a two-week-old baby from a suspected child trafficker, identified as Gift, at Uratta Junction, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Police sources told Vanguard that Gift, who hails from Gokana, Rivers State, was arrested when she could not explain how she came about the two-week-old baby she was travelling with.

The baby’s incessant cries was said to have aroused the curiosity of policemen, who accosted Gift. On interrogation, she confessed that she was not the biological mother of the baby, but that one Mr. Ntue, from Gokana, handed over the baby to her for upkeep.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, said the suspect connived with the said Ntue, now at large, and stole the baby from her biological mother and warned nursing mothers to be conscious about the security of their babies.

Oyebade disclosed that the baby has been handed over to a motherless babies’ home in Aba for care, while efforts are ongoing to re-unite her with her biological mother.

He added that police have launched efforts to apprehend the fleeing accomplice, Ntue, and urged members of the public not to hesitate to volunteer useful information that may lead to his arrest.

