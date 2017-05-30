How 22,430 Notorious Cultists Surrender Arms in Rivers State After Repenting (Photo)

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Monday that the State’s amnesty programme witnessed 22, 430 repentant cultists surrendered 911 assorted arms to the amnesty Committee, New Telegraph has reported.

The revelation was made by the Governor at a Town Hall meeting and accountability Forum to mark his administration’s second year anniversary in Port Harcourt. He stated that the amnesty programme had reduced cult related violence and other criminal activities in the state.

The governor noted that the programme had also resulted in surrendering 7,661 assorted ammunitions and 147 explosives by the repentant cultists.

Wike stressed that his administration had provided over 150 patrol vans to the security agencies to fight crime in the state.

He said that the State Government had also handed over some gun boats to the Nigerian Navy in a bid to patrol and protect the Rivers waterways.

The governor stated that his administration had in the last two years made unprecedented investments in infrastructure, which had led to economic boom in the state.

Wike noted that 13 General Hospitals in 13 local government areas were undergoing reconstruction with the completed ones awaiting furnishing and inauguration.

“We are also completing the regional hospitals started by the immediate past administration, located in Etche and Degema councils to serve as referral centres for secondary and tertiary health care,” he added.

He said that his government had released over four million US dollars to equip and maintain the Braithwait Memorial Hospital to international standard.

Wike stated that the gesture was to enable it serve as the Teaching Hospital for the Rivers State University Medical School, pending the construction of its permanent site.

He noted that moribund businesses were gradually re-opening in the state, while fresh local and foreign businesses were being attracted to the state.

The governor disclosed that his administration had cancelled multiple taxation policy in order to enable business to thrive to the benefit of the people and to attract more investors.