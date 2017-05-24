How 3 Motorcyclists Grab 1-year-old Girl from Her Mother Into the Bush in Katsina and Did this Shocking Things to Her

The Katsina State Police Command has launched a manhunt for a three-man gang, which abducted a one-year-old baby from her mother, Suwaiba Ahmadu, and gang-r*ped her in the Danja Local Government Area of the state, Northern City News reports.

Suwaiba was returning from Angwan Bawa area in the Danja LGA, when the suspects perpetrated the act.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, when two members of the gang allegedly met the mother along a lonely road and lured her to take a ride with them on a motorcycle to her destination.

It was gathered that the suspects on getting to a junction, grabbed the baby from her mother’s back and fled to a nearby bush where a third accomplice joined them. They reportedly took turns to r*pe the child.

The Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Isha Gambo, confirmed the incident, adding that the police had arrested one of the gang members, while the remaining two were still on the run.

He said, “At a point along the bush path, the baby, who was strapped to the back of the mother, was forcefully taken from the mother by two members of the gang. They ran inside the bush with the baby, where another member was waiting for them. The trio thereafter gang-raped the baby.

“One of the gang members, Saleh Suleiman, is already in the police net while the other two, whose names we cannot disclose yet, are still on the run.”

The police spokesman added that the father of the baby, Jibril Ahmadu, reported the incident at the Central Police Station, Funtua, noting that the baby was taken to the General Hospital, Funtua, where she was admitted for treatment.