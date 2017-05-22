How 39-year Old Man Allegedly Killed his 7-year Old Son after Accusing him of Stealing N3,200

The 39-year old man who allegedly beat his 7-year old son to death in Port Harcourt over alleged theft has been identified as Richard Inimgba and is currently in police custody. Richard had accused the deceased, George Inimgba of stealing N3,200 from him over time, and reportedly used a cutlass and plank to beat up […]

The post How 39-year Old Man Allegedly Killed his 7-year Old Son after Accusing him of Stealing N3,200 appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

