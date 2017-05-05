How a Jilted Woman Swallowed $7000 in a Bid to Hide It from Her Husband (Photos)

A 30-year-old Colombian lady identified as Sandra Milena Almeida, swallowed $7,000 in a desperate bid to hide the cash from her husband after she discovered that he had cheated on her.

According to Dailymail, the jilted wife swallowed the rolls of $100 notes in a ‘fit of rage’, after she had reportedly hidden the cash, which was saved up for a holiday, in the couple’s home.

The surgeons who removed the cash revealed that the woman who after discovering her partner’s infidelity, gulped down the rolled-up notes whole in a bid to hide them.

The next day Ms Almeida, from Piedecuesta, northeastern Colombia, was rushed to hospital with severe abdominal pains.

She did not tell doctors about the money, but x-rays showed dozens of 3cm-long objects in her stomach and intestine.

Doctors at the Santander University Hospital in Bucaramanga managed to save $5,700 after cleaning and drying out the notes in the operating theatre.



Juan Pablo Serrano, chief surgeon at the hospital, said his first they thought was that Ms Almeida was a drugs mule as the objects in the X-ray images were similar to bags of narcotics.

He told Colombia’s Radio Caracol: ‘We took the patient into surgery for two procedures to clear the blockage, on her stomach and intestine.

‘The dollar notes were washed and are in good condition, but the rest of the money was lost because of the gastric fluids.’