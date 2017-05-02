How accounts linked to ex-Governor Nyako got credited with N1.2 billion – Witness
Mr. Nyako, his son and senator, Abdul-Aziz Nyako, and seven others are being prosecuted.
The post How accounts linked to ex-Governor Nyako got credited with N1.2 billion – Witness appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!