How an EFCC Operative was Stuck in Septic Tank While They Raid Alex Badeh’s Farm (Photos)

The gallant operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have carried out a raid on the farmland belonging to former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, in Kugwuru village, Karu in Nasarawa state.

According to an exclusive report by DailyPost, following a tip-off, the operatives of the anti-graft agency, broke into Badeh’s room, ransacked the ceiling of the farmhouse and even went into underground septic tanks in search of money they claimed he had hidden on the farm.

It was gathered that in the process of the raid, an operatives got stuck in the septic tank but was rescued by the former CDS’ domestic staff.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, Counsel to Badeh, Akin Olujimi alleged that the operatives even threatened to shoot some of Badeh’s domestic staff if they refused to cooperate by revealing to them ”where the ex CDS hid the money.”

In the letter, Olujimi urged the AGF to address the “continuous harassment, threat to life and vandalization of property by security operatives.”

According to the letter, the search was carried out by a set of plain clothes operatives who “cut open the wired fence, entered through it with their Hilux van and forced the farm manager to open the gate for their bus to gain access.

“They were said to have lined up everybody in the farm and threatened to shoot them if they do not cooperate by telling them where the ex CDS hid the money.

“They said they came with information that money was hidden near the underground sewage tank. They later identified themselves to be EFCC operatives but failed to provide any search warrants.

“It is on the back of these events that our client has considered it pertinent that we bring the matter to your notice the actions of the operatives which we do not believe were authorized by you. Their actions are patently illegal and they constitute a breach of our client’s constitutionally guaranteed human rights.

“May whatever arm of the security operatives involved in these nocturnal invasions, be directed to put a stop to the harassments of our client. They had done it on some occasions in the past.

“This renewal of the harassment has alerted our client to the need to cry out for protection. Let nobody plant anything illegal on our client’s farm or his house and then turn around to claim that they found any such thing in his farm or house.”

The photographs in this report which are from the raid which was carried out on April 6th and 9th 2017 at about 9pm to 1am respectively, show that the operatives destroyed some of Badeh’s properties during the exercise.

Badeh is currently facing an 11-count charge ‎of criminal breach of trust and corruption to the tune of N3.9bn levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.