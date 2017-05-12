Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Antonio Conte’s lightbulb moment transformed Chelsea – Irish Times

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Irish Times

How Antonio Conte's lightbulb moment transformed Chelsea
Irish Times
On the website charting his life and career, from a Serie A debut at 16 to 20 caps for Italy and league titles with Juventus as player and manager, Antonio Conte quotes the revered Italian manager Arrigo Sacchi: “Those who don't know him think he is
How Conte has won hearts and minds at Chelsea this seasonDaily Mail
Antonio Conte: The everyman hero who has worked miraclesEurosport.co.uk
West Brom vs Chelsea live build-up, team news and TV channel information as Blues bid to win titleMirror.co.uk
Belfast Telegraph –Daily Star –RFI –Express.co.uk
all 421 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.