How Arsenal helped Chelsea win the Premier League title – Conte – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
How Arsenal helped Chelsea win the Premier League title – Conte
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte, has admitted that their 3-0 loss to Arsenal last September, changed their Premier League season. The Blues are a win away from winning the title and travel to West Brom on Friday night. Conte, reflecting on a very …
West Brom vs Chelsea Team news
Betting: Chelsea 25/1 to seal Premier League title with West Brom win
How Chelsea have outshone the rest – the stats behind their remarkable Premier League season
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!